Ontario fast food manager punched while training employee on first day: police
BARRIE, Ont. – Police say a 20-year-old man has a court date next month after a bad first day on the job.
They say officers were called to a Barrie, Ont., fast food restaurant on Saturday to investigate a reported altercation between a new employee and his manager.
Investigators say the man had just started the job on Saturday and was being trained by the store manager.
READ MORE: Police searching for Ontario road rage suspect after driver punched unconscious
It’s alleged the store manager was punched in the face after correcting the new employee during his training.
Police say the man fled the restaurant before police arrived and the manager was treated for minor injuries.
They say the man turned himself in on Sunday and is charged with assault.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.