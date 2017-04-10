Baggage problem at Vancouver Airport fixed
A baggage problem at the Vancouver International Airport that was affecting U.S.-bound flights this morning is now fixed.
Airport officials have not stated exactly what the issue was but they were asking everyone to check their flight status before leaving the house.
They have now updated to say the issue is fixed and operations have returned to normal.
U.S.-bound travellers also faced long lines at YVR on April 1 due to an issue with the baggage system. The issue caused hours-long lineups for people checking in at U.S. departures.
