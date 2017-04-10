Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team called to Golden Ears Park
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members were called to Golden Ears Park late Sunday afternoon for a swiftwater rescue.
BC Ambulance was also called to the scene.
Police have not provided many details on the search at this time but more information is expected to be released today.
There is no word if anyone was pulled from the water or if crews will be returning to the area today.
