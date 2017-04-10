CAA South Central Ontario launches worst roads campaign for 2017

Ontario’s month-long worst roads campaign for 2017 kicks off for yet another round of voting.

CAA South Central Ontario is urging Ontarians to go online and vote for the roads most in need of repair and redesign.

CAA will unveil the top ten worst roads in May.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2016:

1. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

2. Algonquin Blvd. W., Timmins

3. Balmoral St., Thunder Bay

4. Algonquin Blvd. E., Timmins

5. Queenston St., St. Catharines

6. Burlington St. E., Hamilton

7. Lorne St., Sudbury

8. Bayview Ave., Toronto

9. Dufferin St., Toronto

10. Riverside Dr., Timmins (tied for 10th)

10. Water St., Thunder Bay (tied for 10th)

Top 5 Worst Roads in Toronto for 2016:

1. Bayview Avenue

2. Dufferin Street

3. Lawrence Avenue East

4. Markham Road,

5. Scarlett Road