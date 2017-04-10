The Morning Show – Monday, April 10th, 2017

Hey! Didn’t catch AM640’s The Morning Show? Here are today’s show highlights:

April 9th was Vimy Ridge’s 150th Anniversary

Matt shares his knowledge of Vimy Ridge while the Morning Show marks the 100th anniversary.

Go Transit bus driver accused of driving drunk at Square One Mall

Anne Marie joins the show to discuss the accused drunk Go Transit driver at Square One in Mississauga

CAA South Central Ontario launches 2017 CAA Worst Roads campaign

What are south central Ontario’s worst roads? Find out with CAA’s 2017 Worst Roads campaign.



East York holding meeting on how to coexist with coyotes

Toronto Animal Services is hosting an information session on coyotes following concerns in the area.

Toronto sees 5 overdoses around music venues this past weekend

Jim joins the show to discuss the issues of drug overdoses in Toronto venues.

Make sure to catch The Morning Show live Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to

9 a.m.