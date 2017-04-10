Commentary: Auditor’s report a slap in the face to taxpayers

So, city councillors didn’t quite reach their stated goal of a 1.8 per cent tax increase this year, but we were told that city staff and councillors did everything they could to hold the line on spending.

But before council even ratifies the final budget numbers, comes the city auditor’s report that tells of cost overruns, budget errors and an alarmingly high amount of money paid to consultants.

In fact, the report shows that the city overspent on the consultant’s budget by 67 per cent last year, and 101 per cent the year before!

The auditor opines that there is a lack of corporate governance over the hiring and management of consultants.

All in all, it paints a very troubling picture of how business is done by city staff.

Granted, some of these numbers may simply be the result of shoddy bookkeeping, and that needs to be addressed, but the larger question is why are we spending so much money on consultants?

Are some departments understaffed?

Are we lacking the appropriate expertise in some areas?

A number of councillors have expressed outrage and frustration over the report.

But Hamilton taxpayers don’t care about that; they want answers.

This auditor’s report clearly shows that the system is broken, and we want to know how they’re going to fix it.