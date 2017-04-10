Calgary police search for missing teen

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a 15-year-old girl.

Taylor Delaney was reported missing from her Pineridge home on Saturday.

Police believe she may be in the process of hitchhiking to either Brooks or Saddle Lake, Alta., and are concerned for her well being.

She is believed to be wearing distinctive Superman runners, and a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.