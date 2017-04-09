Edmonton firefighters shave heads for cancer fundraiser

Their jobs require them to be brave every day, but for local firefighters participating in a fundraising event Sunday, bravery was also required.

Twenty-five firefighters, as well as three women and one baby, took part in Fire up the Fight by shaving their heads and raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I think they’re amazing, they’re brave every day of their lives and in their jobs and they’re being brave here today,” said Chelsea Draeger, executive director of Canadian Cancer Society Alberta and N.W.T.

The event took place at West Edmonton Mall and raised about $15,000.

“The money raised goes to research and a lot of our community programs to help people that are experiencing a cancer diagnosis, so like our volunteer driver program,” Draeger said.

April is Daffodil Month – one of the largest fundraisers for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Firefighters across Canada have always been such great supporters of the Canadian Cancer society and this seemed like a great way to continue the fight against cancer.”

This is the first time the event has been held in Edmonton and coincides with a similar event in Calgary.