April 9, 2017 9:00 pm
Vimy Ridge: honouring our Okanagan soldiers

Forty-seven Okanagan soldiers were killed, and 151 wounded in battle on April 9 at Vimy Ridge, a century ago.

As our nation remembers one of Canada’s most historic battles, Okanagan residents are paying homage to local soldiers who fought at Vimy Ridge.

“We were there. This regiment was on Vimy Ridge,” British Columbia Dragoons Commanding Officer Lt.-Col. Mike McGinty said. “We were centre of the line, in the thick of the battle. Forty-seven of our brothers in arms were killed in action on the 9th of April and obviously it’s hugely important for us that we remember that.”

One hundred fifty-one Okanagan soldiers were also wounded in the battle.

“For me personally, it’s about the sacrifices people from our regiment made a hundred years ago from the Kelowna area,” Cpl. Thomas Fisher said. “[It’s] the first time Canadians all fought together and our unit was centre of the line so it’s a big deal for us.”

