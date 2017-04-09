Vimy Ridge: honouring our Okanagan soldiers

As our nation remembers one of Canada’s most historic battles, Okanagan residents are paying homage to local soldiers who fought at Vimy Ridge.

READ MORE: Vimy Ridge memorials taking place across Canada

“We were there. This regiment was on Vimy Ridge,” British Columbia Dragoons Commanding Officer Lt.-Col. Mike McGinty said. “We were centre of the line, in the thick of the battle. Forty-seven of our brothers in arms were killed in action on the 9th of April and obviously it’s hugely important for us that we remember that.”

One hundred fifty-one Okanagan soldiers were also wounded in the battle.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau, British royals pay homage to fallen Canadian soldiers at Vimy Ridge

#Vimy100 parade just leaving the armoury in Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/doDDazQL2r — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 9, 2017

“For me personally, it’s about the sacrifices people from our regiment made a hundred years ago from the Kelowna area,” Cpl. Thomas Fisher said. “[It’s] the first time Canadians all fought together and our unit was centre of the line so it’s a big deal for us.”