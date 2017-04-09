IN PHOTOS: Alberta Orchid Society celebrates 40th anniversary with annual spring display

It’s an annual event that’s sure to get anyone into the spirit of spring.

The 2017 Orchid Fair took over the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert this weekend, showcasing hundreds of varieties of the plant — some from as far away as Taiwan, Ecuador, and California.

“Orchids are one of the largest plant families with over 30,000 species,” said Darrell Albert, President of the Orchid Society of Alberta.

The society’s annual show and sale celebrated its 40th anniversary this year with over 500 plants on display.

Participants were judged on the variety and size of their orchid display, ranging from one to five plants to as many as 60. Plants were also available for purchase.

“The attraction is that the flowers are simply amazing, unique and unusual and some are fragrant – so people can really enjoy nature’s handiwork,” Albert said.

One of the highlights of the event is an orchid tree sculpture made entirely from recycled coffee and tin cans that are painted by hand to resemble the flowers.

The show also includes an orchid photography competition.

The Orchid Society of Alberta meets on the fourth Sunday of every month.

Learn more at orchidsalberta.com.