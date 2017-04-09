Tryouts hit the court for Okanagan College’s new basketball team

The time has finally come, and thanks to longtime Okanagan coach Dino Gini, more than 75 college prospects from all across Canada were packing heat on the court Saturday afternoon for the first Okanagan College men’s basketball ID camp tryouts.

“I am excited — I am passionate about the game and I am hoping the community can see what we are doing,” said Gini.

The team is bringing a new sports program to the Okanagan College which will feature both men’s and women’s basketball.

“Its all-volunteer work, there are no salaries involved here,” said Gini. “We are trying to build a legacy so our young coaches will eventually have a salary.”

Even some local players made it to the tryouts.

“It’s amazing — I took a couple years off after high school, didn’t go play anywhere, just been training and lifting weights and hoping for the day that I can get back and start playing again. So when this opportunity came around, I was thrilled,” said player Jesse Vissia

The program is in partnership with the Okanagan College and the Kelowna College Basketball Society, which was formed with the sole purpose of starting these teams.

“It means so much, a program like this that is all community-funded makes all the difference right. We’ve got such a big support group from all the community members around. We’ve got such a great program built,” said Kelowna player Connor McCormack.

The program is self-funded, and all the money raised will pay for everything from jerseys and balls to team travel and tournaments.

“To be part of a foundation of something starting up that you are going to look back maybe three to four years and see something that you were a part of, you started this, that’s what we’re excited for. I am doing this because I want to leave it to the young guys, the young coaches and mentor them,” said Gini.

The regular basketball season will start in August.