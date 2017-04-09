Fatal collision near Leduc claims life of 29-year-old man

A single vehicle rollover collision in Leduc County Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

It happened just after 9 a.m. near Township Road 490 and Range Road 244.

The man’s vehicle was travelling west along Township Road 490 when it left the north ditch, struck an approach and rolled.

The man’s name is not being released until the family is notified.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.