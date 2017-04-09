Canada
April 9, 2017 5:22 pm

Fatal collision near Leduc claims life of 29-year-old man

By

A single vehicle rollover collision in Leduc County Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A A

A single vehicle rollover collision in Leduc County Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

It happened just after 9 a.m. near Township Road 490 and Range Road 244.

The man’s vehicle was travelling west along Township Road 490 when it left the north ditch, struck an approach and rolled.

The man’s name is not being released until the family is notified.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
29-year-old man
Collision
Leduc
Leduc County
Rollover Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News