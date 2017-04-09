Peel police seeking witnesses to Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle crash and shooting Saturday night in Brampton.

Police said around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Steeles Avenue and Torbram Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to hospital while the other was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto. Both are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also found gunshot damage to one of the vehicles. Further investigation revealed that a shooting had taken place close to the crash, in the area of Airport Road and Steeles Avenue.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time, and police are urging any witnesses or drivers with dash-cam video who were in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call investigators of 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).