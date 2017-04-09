Court orders byelection for chief of George Gordon First Nation

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has ruled there should be a byelection on the George Gordon First Nation for the position of chief, but not for band council.

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge threw out the First Nation’s latest election results in October due to voting irregularities.

The Queen’s Bench justice found no fraud, but concluded there were 31 ballots that were unaccounted for and could have changed the election outcome.

Lawyers for the ousted chief and council had wanted that decision overturned, arguing the judge did not have the authority to overturn the results.

George Gordon First Nation is approximately 115 kilometres north of Regina.