Spring temperatures bring out gardening, golf enthusiasts in Saint John area

Spring is well underway and there are two sure signs that warmer temperatures are coming — gardening and golf.

Gardening businesses are opening up their doors for another season. In Quispamsis, N.B., the owner of Brunswick Nurseries says spring has been slow to bloom here. “The winter wasn’t bad but it just didn’t warm up enough to get the frost out of the ground,” said Duncan Kelbaugh. “The ice in the [Kennebecasis] River only went out two days ago.”

Kelbaugh says any hint of snow is usually enough to scare gardeners away. “They want to see that melted out of their yard before they want to buy any plants,” Kelbaugh explained.

Golf is also in the air. In Saint John, the Rockwood Park Golf Course will hold its annual open house. Ninety-six-year-old Frank Robinson was among the first to pay for his membership. “If I stayed in the house all day and looked out the window or watched television, I’d be dead in two months,” Robinson joked. “I like it. It’s a beautiful spot.”

Golf is a sport that also brings people together, no matter their skill level. “It’s a social aspect, a social sport,” said John Skead of Rockwood Park Golf Course. “Anybody can play with anybody else. People usually enjoy the time when they get out and enjoy the time together.”

Skead said he’s hoping the course will be open for April golf this year.