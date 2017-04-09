Thousands gather for 2017 CN Tower climb

More than 9000 people took upon the challenge of climbing Canada’s tallest free-standing structure over the weekend in Toronto.

Those who participated in the climb had to work their way up the CN Tower’s total 1,776 steps.

British Columbia resident and competitive tower climber Shaun Stephens-Whale set the record for the fastest climb ever, clocking in at nine minutes and 54.9 seconds.

Whale has also successfully climbed Paris’ Eiffel Tower, as well as the Rainier Tower in Seattle.

The fastest female of the event was 12-year-old Aysia Maurice of Bolton, Ont.

Maurice finished her climb in 12 minutes, 53.4 seconds.

Along with that record, she also holds the all-time Ontario record for her age group in the 1,200 and 2,000 metre running events.

Former Toronto mayor and current World Wildlife Federation Canada President and CEO David Miller completed his first-ever climb of the tower.

The event, which is in its 27th year, was brought to the city by the WWF-Canada.