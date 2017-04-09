Man dies in Kelowna park

Kelowna RCMP were called to Cameron Park on Sunday morning, shortly before 8 a.m. to assist emergency medical crews responding to a man in distress.

Despite efforts made by emergency personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kim Escott was driving near the park early Sunday morning and saw the scene.

“When I first showed up, there was fire trucks and a neighbour doing CPR for about half an hour,” Escott said. “Then the ambulance guys showed up, paramedics, and they did CPR for a while. And then the police showed up and everybody else left, and that’s when the sheet came out.”

The man has been identified by investigators, but his name has not been released.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, as the man’s death is not suspicious.