Assiniboine River levels in Brandon expected to crest within 48 hours

BRANDON — Flood preparations are underway in Brandon, as the city awaits an anticipated river crest on the Assiniboine River within the next two days.

This morning, the river was sitting at 1,178 feet above sea level measured at First Street. According to experts, the river could rise up to 1,180 feet by Monday.

RELATED: Manitoba flood: Carman mayor says second surge of flooding could be on the way

The city’s Emergency Response Team has started work to close a dike at the intersection of Grand Valley Road at 18th Street North, which is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

Crews are also monitoring pumps along the river corridor in case of any water seepage or pooling that may occur.

RELATED: Flood waters force 84 people from homes on Peguis First Nation

The city said there are no intentions to evacuate any commercial or residential areas right now, but public safety remains a primary concern.

Officials are reminding the public to stay away from the river, while crews are working.