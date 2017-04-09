Woman crowdfunding to bring sister’s remains back to Nova Scotia

Megan Alda is turning to crowdfunding to help raise money for her teenage sister’s funeral.

Hannah Smith, 17, died unexpectedly last week in her sleep at a friend’s house in British Columbia. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The family is originally from Nova Scotia, Aldo says only she, Hannah and their brother were living in Vancouver.

Alda recently started a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money to cover the cost of transporting Hannah back to Nova Scotia.

“Our whole family is torn apart, Hannah was the baby and she was a huge part of the community,” Alda said in a statement to Global News.

“She volunteered, wanted to help people and was also a camp councillor at Long Lake camp where she was loved and will be missed so much by campers and staff.”

In just three days, Alda’s GoFundMe campaign has reached the initial goal of raising $4,000, which is the required amount to transport Hannah back to N.S.

Alda says any additional funds raised will go towards covering Hannah’s funeral, which is estimated at $3,500.