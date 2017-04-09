Lacrosse 101: penalty box secrets

Lacrosse is a physical sport and what often separates the good teams from the not-so-good teams is their ability to stay out of the penalty box.

However even a disciplined squad like the Saskatchewan Rush can run afoul of the officials from time to time.

This week in Lacrosse 101, Ryan Flaherty finds out what life is like in the sin bin from someone who has spent time in the penalty box, Rush defender Nik Bilic.