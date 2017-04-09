Police searching for missing 74-year-old Winnipeg man

WINNIPEG — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior in Winnipeg.

74-year-old Fred Copp was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Saturday around Portage Avenue and Westwood Drive.

Winnipeg police said Copp suffers from Alzheimer’s and officials are concerned for his well being.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’0″, 200 lbs, with a heavy build and a bushy beard. He was last seen wearing a grey fedora hat, black leather jacket and blue jeans.