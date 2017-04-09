Fire destroys north Lethbridge mobile home

What used to be a mobile home in Bridge Villa Estates was reduced to a few charred walls, bent metal, and ash after being destroyed by a fire on Saturday.

Crews were called to the area in north Lethbridge after receiving multiple 911 calls at around 2:00 p.m.

A 19-year-old was inside but managed to escape without injuries. His parents were not home at the time.

Neighbour Dean Yarham said he was on his the way to the park with his children when they heard a small explosion. That’s when they noticed the smoke and flames.

He said he jumped into action, noticing the fire had spread to the mobile home next door.

“We were knocking on the door and they weren’t home — we thought,” Yarham said. “Then the police officer showed up and banged on the door.

“He literally knocked on all the windows and got them out in the nick of time.”

Fire officials say the adjacent home occupied by an elderly couple suffered extensive damage, while the home where the fire started is a complete write-off.

“We’ve had four stations here, quite a few men and it took us a long time to get this trailer under control because the fire was stuck in the ceiling and the floor,” Cpt. Dave Heatherington said. “It took quite a bit of time to fight the actual fire but now it’s considered all out.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.