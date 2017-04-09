2 suspects wanted in pepper-spray incident in Toronto

Toronto police have released security images of two male suspects wanted in connection with a March pepper-spray incident in Toronto.

Police said that around 9:40 p.m. March 23, two suspects approached the victim in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Square.

One suspect attempted to rip a gold chain off the victim’s neck and when they fought back, the second suspect sprayed pepper spray from a large canister, according to police.

The suspects then fled northbound on Yonge Street.

Several people in the area reported suffering effects from the spray.

One suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing a grey ball cap, dark windbreaker-style jacket with a Maple Leaf logo, grey track pants, and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing a black North Face jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes with a red heel.

The suspects are wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).