2 suspects wanted in pepper-spray incident in Toronto
Toronto police have released security images of two male suspects wanted in connection with a March pepper-spray incident in Toronto.
Police said that around 9:40 p.m. March 23, two suspects approached the victim in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Square.
One suspect attempted to rip a gold chain off the victim’s neck and when they fought back, the second suspect sprayed pepper spray from a large canister, according to police.
The suspects then fled northbound on Yonge Street.
Several people in the area reported suffering effects from the spray.
One suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing a grey ball cap, dark windbreaker-style jacket with a Maple Leaf logo, grey track pants, and a black backpack.
The second suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing a black North Face jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes with a red heel.
The suspects are wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
