2 suspects sought after St. Lawrence Market theft: police

Toronto police have released security images of two suspects sought for a theft at Toronto’s St.Lawrence Market in February.

Police report that around 4 p.m. Feb. 11, a man and a woman stole a bank deposit bag containing a large quantity of cash from a vendor at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market in the Jarvis Street and Front Street East area.

The two suspects then fled the scene in a unknown direction.

The man is described as being between 40-50 years old, 180 lbs., with black short receding hair. He was wearing light blue or grey denim jeans and a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

The woman is described as being between 35-45 years old with brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket or vest, black shirt or sweater with a white stripe across the chest, pants with a white stripe on the legs and black boots or shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).