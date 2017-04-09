2 suspects sought after St. Lawrence Market theft: police
Toronto police have released security images of two suspects sought for a theft at Toronto’s St.Lawrence Market in February.
Police report that around 4 p.m. Feb. 11, a man and a woman stole a bank deposit bag containing a large quantity of cash from a vendor at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market in the Jarvis Street and Front Street East area.
The two suspects then fled the scene in a unknown direction.
The man is described as being between 40-50 years old, 180 lbs., with black short receding hair. He was wearing light blue or grey denim jeans and a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.
The woman is described as being between 35-45 years old with brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket or vest, black shirt or sweater with a white stripe across the chest, pants with a white stripe on the legs and black boots or shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
