Crime
April 9, 2017 11:38 am
Updated: April 9, 2017 11:44 am

2 suspects sought after St. Lawrence Market theft: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Female suspect wanted for a theft at Toronto's St. Lawrence Market. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts
A A

Toronto police have released security images of two suspects sought for a theft at Toronto’s St.Lawrence Market in February.

Police report that around 4 p.m. Feb. 11, a man and a woman stole a bank deposit bag containing a large quantity of cash from a vendor at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market in the Jarvis Street and Front Street East area.

The two suspects then fled the scene in a unknown direction.

The man is described as being between 40-50 years old, 180 lbs., with black short receding hair. He was wearing light blue or grey denim jeans and a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

The woman is described as being between 35-45 years old with brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket or vest, black shirt or sweater with a white stripe across the chest, pants with a white stripe on the legs and black boots or shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Male suspect wanted for a theft at Toronto\’s St. Lawrence Market. Toronto. Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
St. Lawrence Market
St. Lawrence Market Robbery
St. Lawrence Market Vendor
Toronto Police
Toronto robbery
Toronto theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News