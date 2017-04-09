Montreal crash
Pedestrian in critical condition after bizarre collision in Rosemont

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Montreal's Rosemont borough Saturday night. April 8, 2017.

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Montreal’s Rosemont borough Saturday night.

The incident happened on St-Zotique Street near 16th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

Police initially thought the pedestrian was the victim of a hit-and-run but revised their hypothesis after interviewing witnesses.

Instead it appears the woman tried to grab hold of a vehicle as it drove off and was struck by a second vehicle coming up behind it.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News the woman had undergone surgery Sunday morning but was still listed as critical.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed in this case.

