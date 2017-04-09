Police seek 2 suspects, issue safety alert after pair of attempted car jackings

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after two attempted carjackings occurred Sunday morning in Toronto.

One incident took place around 7:45 a.m. at Victoria Park and Cassandra Boulevard while the other took place around 8:15 a.m. at Wilson Avenue and Tippett Road.

In both cases, female victims were targeted and two suspects produced a gun while fleeing in a white van when they were unsuccessful.

Police said the incidents took place at coffee shops and are believed to be linked.

Police are looking for two men between 20 and 30 years old with slim builds. One suspect was wearing a black jacket and a red shirt while the other was wearing a grey jacket.

