WATCH: Stolen motorhome rams Vancouver police car, breaks though film studio gate

A man was arrested in East Vancouver Saturday morning after a motorhome rammed into an unoccupied police vehicle.

Vancouver Police said they spotted a stolen motorhome near Bentall Street and Grandview Highway just before 11:30 a.m. and tried to block the vehicle’s escape route before attempting to contact anyone inside.

Police said the man inside the vehicle did not cooperate, trying to hide inside the motorhome and later attempting to fend off a police dog. The man then jumped into the driver’s seat and smashed into a parked police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Minutes later, police received a phone call from Vancouver Film Studios near Boundary Road, saying a motorhome had driven through their gate.

Officers found the motorhome tucked into a corner of the lot with an apparent propane leak.

Police arrested the driver, who was hiding in the bathroom of the motorhome. Firefighters, meanwhile, dealt with the propane leak.

The driver was taken to hospital for minor dog bites and will remain in custody.

One officer suffered a minor injury. No medical treatment was required.​