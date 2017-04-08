‘Our greatest victory, our bloodiest day:’ Hundreds attend Vimy Ridge ceremony in Calgary

Reservists with the 41 Canadian Brigade Group marched in front of Mewata Armoury on Saturday in Calgary, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Canada’s victory at Vimy Ridge.

The parade continued over the Bow River to Poppy Plaza along Memorial Drive where a ceremony was held and attended by the Honorable Lois Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta.

“We are trying to imagine, the unthinkable hardships that our soldiers faced. And we are saddened by the reality that far too many heroes died on that ridge and throughout the First World War,” Mitchell said.

The six units that make up 41 Canadian Brigade Group in Calgary are The Calgary Highlanders, The King’s Own Calgary Regiment, 41 Signals Regiment, 41 Service Battalion, 41 Combat Engineer Regiment and 41 CBG Headquarters.

The reservists were joined on their march by 100 members from the British Army Training Unit Suffield.

“This was arguably the most important moment in Canada’s modern military history and maybe in our history period,” military historian Tom Leppard said.

Leppard said despite only around 50,000 people living in the Calgary area during World War I, up to 7,000 men from the area served during the Great War and at least 700 died.

“Approximately 75 Calgary and area soldiers fell at Vimy Ridge and about twice that number were wounded,” Leppard said. “It is sobering to consider that April 9 is the bloodiest day in Canadian history. It was the bloodiest day in our history. Our greatest victory, our bloodiest day.”

Hundreds of spectators lined the parade route along Memorial Drive. Jacqueline Wallace came out to watch in part because of her son.

“It makes me think that I hope we don’t do it again. Because the world is kind of going in that direction and it very much frightens me,” Wallace said. “Also, my son is going through the motions attempting to join the army and I’m very proud of him and the ceremony means a lot to me because of that.”

Kevin Smith’s great-great uncle died during during World War I. For Smith, attending the ceremony was about paying tribute to a man he never met but feels indebted to.

“He signed up for King and country. He was fighting for Canada and died for it,” Smith said.

While Vimy Ridge is being remembered as a battle that raised Canada’s international stature, Calgary reservists hope people remember that today’s soldiers are carrying on that legacy.

“We have a strong military presence. We have an army reserve in the country, here in Calgary. Calgarians should be aware of that. In times of the floods and times when we’re need an overseas, we are here,” Master Corporal Rob Jackson with the Calgary Highlanders, said.