Saskatoon golf season in full swing

It may not feel like it weather-wise, but Saskatoon’s golf season is underway.

Three courses in and around the city are now open.

Wildwood opened to golfers on April 1 and opening day at both Dakota Dunes and Moon Lake went on April 6.

More courses will be opening in the coming week.

Greenbryre will be open on full tees and greens starting Wednesday, April 12 and the Willows opens to golfers on Thursday April 13.

North of the city, the Legends in Warman will open on April 14.

The City of Saskatoon has yet to announce when Holiday Park and Silverwood will be opening to the public, but the Silverwood driving range is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT until the course opens.

Temperatures next week are forecast to be in the low- to mid-teens with the possibility of rain heading into the Easter long weekend.