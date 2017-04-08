Evacuation order still in place, road partially reopens after mudslide in Sunnybrae

Clean-up is still underway in the Shuswap after a mudslide destroyed two homes and covered a portion of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road.

An evacuation order is still in place for four homes but the Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports the road is now reopen to single-lane alternating traffic for the first time since the debris came down Friday night.

A geotechnical assessment of the slope where the slide occurred is now complete, showing it was safe to reopen the road, but it will only be open during daylight hours. If you’re driving through the area, you’ll probably face minor delays.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An emergency operations centre has opened to help area residents. If you are one of those affected you can contact the centre at (250) 833-5927.