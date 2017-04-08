Saskatoon house fire caused by burning cigarette: fire department

A house fire in Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon was caused by the improper disposal of a cigarette according to Saskatoon Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Riley.

A 911 phone call was taken by the fire department at around 1:10 p.m. CT.

The caller reported smoke coming from a house at 201 Birch Cres.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the deck and extending to the garage.

The home was searched to make sure no one was inside.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control.

Riley said it serves as another reminder for people to dispose of smoking material properly.

“Get a proper container,” Riley said.

“For the second it takes to put in that little bit of effort, it saves something like this (fire) from happening.”

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $10,000.