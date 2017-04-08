Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing pospartum depression

WINNIPEG — Postpartum Depression Association of Manitoba hosted its annual fundraiser to raise money for their awareness campaign.

On Saturday morning, booths were set up and tables were filled with used toys and clothing for children at St. Mary’s Road United Church for the fundraiser.

Organizers said the Postpartum Depression Association of Manitoba is a volunteer run organization that needs funds in order to keep running awareness campaigns.

Nellie Kennedy is with the Postpartum Depression Association of Manitoba and she said the fundraiser isn’t just a chance to raise funds, but it’s also a chance to create conversations and let people know they have a community to turn to in their time of need.

“Through conversation about postpartum whether it’s public, moms, partners, or moms and dads, I think it’s important to have those conversations because it does normalize how someone is feeling. It makes them feel less alone, it reduces the stigma, it really gives the mom and her family support,” Kennedy said.

The goal of the event was to normalize postpartum depression and to let moms and families going through it to know that they’re not alone.