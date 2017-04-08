FIRST Robotics Competition
April 8, 2017

Hundreds of Calgarians take in western Canada robotics competition

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News
The FIRST Robotics Western Canada Regional competition took place at Calgary’s Olympic Oval this weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered to take in some of the best robotics made by high school competitors from around the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Australia, China, Turkey and Poland.

The regional competition featured 49 teams taking part in the event. It’s designed to help students work as a team and develop sportsmanship.

The robots had to be able to do a number of things, including grabbing on to a rope to elevate itself, collect and deliver gears and pick up debris.

The organization is taught by mentors from the FIRST Robotics Society – either in college or in the robotics industry.

