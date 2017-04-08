Saskatchewan Rush aim to clinch home floor advantage

The Saskatchewan Rush checked off the first item on their to-do list last weekend by clinching a playoff spot with a 17-14 win over the Buffalo Bandits.

Now they want to ensure that their post-season will begin at home and only the Vancouver Stealth stand in their way.

A home playoff game would be a major advantage for the Rush who are a perfect 6-0 at SaskTel Centre this season and 15-2, including the post-season, since relocating from Edmonton.

But to clinch that home date they have to get past a Vancouver team that is fighting just to get into the playoffs.

The Stealth are just a half-game up on the Calgary Roughnecks for third in the West Division and have already beaten the Rush once this season.

The rubber match in the season series also features the top two scorers in the league.

Vancouver’s Corey Small leads the National Lacrosse League with 89 points but Mark Matthews of the Rush is hot on his heels with 88.

Game time is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at SaskTel Centre.

People attending the game are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Saskatoon Food Bank.