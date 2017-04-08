Boil water notice for South East Kelowna Irrigation District

A boil water notice is now in place for residents living in the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.

The notice is a precautionary measure due to increased turbidity levels from Hydraulic Creek, where the district receives its water.

If your using tap water for drinking, brushing teeth or rinsing foods, it should be brought to a boil for one minute before use.

There is no timeline on how long the boil water notice will remain in place, but the district cautions turbidity levels could remain higher than normal until the middle of May.

Not sure if this applies to you? Find out what water supplier you have here or take a look at the map below.