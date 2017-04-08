Man rescued from downtown Edmonton LRT tracks as train approaches

An Edmonton man is being commended Saturday for his role in a rescue at a downtown LRT station.

Chris Sampson was at the Churchill station around 8 a.m. on Friday on his way to NAIT when he heard and then saw two men getting into a fight.

He said the bell announcing the LRT was approaching the station was ringing, when one man punched the second man, who then fell onto the tracks.

Sampson said he jumped onto the tracks to help get the man out; he said the victim was a larger man and another bystander jumped down onto the tracks to help the victim onto the platform. He added that the victim was unconscious.

Sampson said the LRT stopped “well before” where the situation unfolded and the whole ordeal lasted only about two minutes.

An AHS spokesperson said EMS attended the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital. There was no additional information about the age of the patient or the severity of his injuries.

Lori Yanish, a spokesperson for the City of Edmonton, said police officers were on the platform at the time and took one person into custody.

Yanish said the incident did not disrupt LRT operations Friday morning and it was a combination of things that resulted in the best-case scenario.

“It was a terrible situation but it was managed fairly well,” she said, adding everything was handled according to textbook or perhaps even better.

“It was a good outcome.”

There is no word yet on whether any charges have been laid.

More details to come.