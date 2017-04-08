Red Deer RCMP seize more than a dozen modified firearms and explosives

Red Deer RCMP executed a search warrant on a home in the Normandeau neighbourhood on Thursday which led to a number of modified weapons and stolen credit cards being seized.

In total, 14 firearms, explosives, thousands of rounds of ammunition and numerous credit and debit cards were confiscated.

The seizure follows a month-long investigation by Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP into numerous property crimes in the area. It was initiated by a traffic stop on March 6, following a break and enter at a commercial yard in north Red Deer. The suspect was taken into custody and police were eventually able to obtain a warrant to search the suspect’s residence in the Parkside Estates mobile home park on April 6.

“A number of the 14 firearms that police seized had been illegally modified. RCMP also seized six replica firearms, numerous stolen credit and debit cards, tools, thousands of rounds of ammunition and various other items. When police located the fireworks and explosive materials, the RCMP Explosive Device Unit was consulted to ensure the safe handling and disposition of those items,” RCMP said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

The suspect’s name will not be released until charges have been sworn before the courts.