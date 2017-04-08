Edmonton police looking for witnesses to assault that sent senior to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed an assault on a 64-year-old man in north Edmonton on March 28 to come forward.

The man had walked to a local convenience and liquor store and was on his way home when he was attacked in an alleyway.

Police believe he was assaulted in the area of 117 Avenue between 82 and 85 Street sometime between 4-4:30 p.m.

When he arrived home, a family member treated his injuries.

Several hours later, around 4:30 a.m., the man experience a medical episode.

EMS transported him to hospital where he remains with life threatening injuries.

Police were notified of the attack the following day and began their investigation.

The male attacker is described as 5’9″ tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white and black hoodie, a dark blue t-shirt with the word “Jasper” on the front and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, or through Crime Stoppers.