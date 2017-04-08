3 suspects sought after hurling racial insults, robbing 2 boys at Union Station

Toronto police are searching for three male suspects after two boys were harassed and robbed at Toronto’s Union Station.

Police report that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, two 16-year-old boys were travelling on the TTC from Wellesley Subway Station toward Union Station when three other young men began harassing and yelling racial slurs at them.

The victims got off the subway at Union to get away but the suspects followed them.

One suspect punched one of the boys and grabbed his headphones before running away. Police said bystanders attempted to intervene but were unable to do anything. One suspect ripped the headphones in half and dropped them on the ground before all three fled the scene.

The first victim sustained minor injuries while the second victim didn’t receive any.

All three suspects are described as between 18-20 years old. The first suspect has a slim build and was wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans and a baseball hat. The second suspect has a muscular build and short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie. The third suspect was wearing a black jacket, grey pants and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).