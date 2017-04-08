Crime
April 8, 2017 2:33 pm

3 suspects sought after hurling racial insults, robbing 2 boys at Union Station

By Web Writer  Global News

One of the suspects sought in a robbery investigation at Union Station in Toronto Tuesday. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts
A A

Toronto police are searching for three male suspects after two boys were harassed and robbed at Toronto’s Union Station.

Police report that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, two 16-year-old boys were travelling on the TTC from Wellesley Subway Station toward Union Station when three other young men began harassing and yelling racial slurs at them.

The victims got off the subway at Union to get away but the suspects followed them.

Story continues below

One suspect punched one of the boys and grabbed his headphones before running away. Police said bystanders attempted to intervene but were unable to do anything. One suspect ripped the headphones in half and dropped them on the ground before all three fled the scene.

The first victim sustained minor injuries while the second victim didn’t receive any.

All three suspects are described as between 18-20 years old. The first suspect has a slim build and was wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans and a baseball hat. The second suspect has a muscular build and short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie. The third suspect was wearing a black jacket, grey pants and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

The second suspect wanted in a robbery investigation at Union Station in Toronto Tuesday. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts

The second suspect wanted in a robbery investigation at Union Station in Toronto Tuesday. Toronto Police/Handouts

Toronto Police/Handouts

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
racial slurs
Toronto Police
TTC
TTC Robbery
Union Station
Union Station Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News