April 8, 2017 1:31 pm

Blackfalds RCMP look for witnesses to armed robbery in January

RCMP have released photos in hopes of jogging the memory of anyone who may have witnessed an armed robbery at the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds on Jan. 5.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. RCMP responded to the gas bar for reports of an armed robbery.

According to RCMP, two men entered the store with long barrel firearms, pointed them at store employees – demanding cash and cigarettes.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes which were put in a black backpack.

They fled the scene in a dark grey, four-door vehicle, possibly a Mazda, last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue in Blackfalds.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

  • Male
  • 12-16 years of age
  • Slim build
  • Wearing a red hoodie with a emblem on it containing a deer

Suspect #2

  • Male
  • 17-19 years of age
  • Slim build
  • Wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood and black balaclava

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

