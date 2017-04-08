Canada
April 8, 2017 1:43 pm
Updated: April 8, 2017 1:44 pm

Halifax police investigating after taxi driver assaulted

By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a taxi driver was assaulted in Dartmouth.

Natasha Pace/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are looking for four young men after a taxi driver was attacked early Saturday morning in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to the intersection of Primrose and Victoria streets around 5 a.m., after a passerby called to report a taxi driver was being assaulted.

Police say the taxi driver had picked up four men in Halifax, when he stopped near the intersection, one of the men attacked him with a knife. The other three men then proceeded to physically assault him.

The suspects then rummaged through his cab, took money and some of the victim’s personal effects before fleeing the area.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.

