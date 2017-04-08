Snowfall warning for northeast Saskatchewan

A snowfall warning is in place for parts of northeast Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada officials said between 15 and 25 centimetres of heavy snow is expected before it tapers off on Saturday evening.

The Southend weather station reported 14 cm of snow had fallen so far on Saturday morning.

Officials said the northern parts of the Pelican Narrows region will have the largest accumulation.

The rapidly accumulating snowfall could make travel difficult and visibility could be suddenly reduced in the heavy snow.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Snowfall warning for: