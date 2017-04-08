Canada
Jasper RCMP arrest 2 impaired drivers in less than 24 hours

Two people, both in their 20s, face impaired driving charges following separate incidents in Jasper.

On April 6, RCMP stopped a vehicle on Connaught Drive where officers conducted a roadside sobriety check.

The 22-year-old man from Jasper failed and was charged with impaired driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded.

Less than 24 hours later, police received a report regarding an intoxicated patron leaving a bar and driving away.

RCMP located the vehicle a short distance away on Pine Street, where a 21-year-old woman, also from Jasper, was arrested and charged.

“Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of accidents in Canada with over a 1,000 people being killed every year in impairment-related crashes,” RCMP said.

RCMP also said during their interactions with the subjects, both people tried to hide their impairment from police.

