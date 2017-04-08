Canada
April 8, 2017

GO bus driver charged with impaired driving

By Web Writer  Global News

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: GO Bus personel walk amongst the buses at the GO Bus terminal at Bay St just south of Front Street. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images
A Go bus driver has been charged with impaired driving in Mississauga after a supervisor became concerned by his behaviour and contacted police.

Spokeswoman for Metrolinx, Anne-Marie Aikins, told Global News that around 11:15 p.m. Friday a supervisor was conducting a random check at the Square One bus depot when the driver in question pulled in on his last run of the night.

After the passengers were let off, the supervisor became concerned about the driver and put him in the back of his vehicle and called Peel police.

Officers arrested and charged the driver with impaired driving.

Aikins said this is the first time in Go Transit history that a driver has been reported impaired and a full investigation will be conducted.

The driver has been with with GO Transit for nine years and had a good driving record, according to Aikins.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the driver will not be identified.

Aikins said she was “relieved” that there was no harm done to the public. The driver has been removed from duty.

Global News