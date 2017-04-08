GO bus driver charged with impaired driving
A Go bus driver has been charged with impaired driving in Mississauga after a supervisor became concerned by his behaviour and contacted police.
Spokeswoman for Metrolinx, Anne-Marie Aikins, told Global News that around 11:15 p.m. Friday a supervisor was conducting a random check at the Square One bus depot when the driver in question pulled in on his last run of the night.
After the passengers were let off, the supervisor became concerned about the driver and put him in the back of his vehicle and called Peel police.
Officers arrested and charged the driver with impaired driving.
Aikins said this is the first time in Go Transit history that a driver has been reported impaired and a full investigation will be conducted.
The driver has been with with GO Transit for nine years and had a good driving record, according to Aikins.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the driver will not be identified.
Aikins said she was “relieved” that there was no harm done to the public. The driver has been removed from duty.
