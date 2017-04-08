Crime
April 8, 2017 12:18 pm

Shooting in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital

By Producer  Global News

FILE: Calgary police cordon off a crime scene.

Global News
A A

One man is in hospital and police are looking for suspects, after a shooting in southeast Calgary.

Calgary police were called to the 500 block of Auburn Bay Square S.E. around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

They found bullet casings at the scene.

The victim had left the area, but turned up at a local hospital.

Police said the victim was in non-life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any other details.
Report an error
Auburn Bay
Auburn Bay shooting
Calgary
Calgary crime
Calgary Shooting
Crime
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News