Shooting in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
One man is in hospital and police are looking for suspects, after a shooting in southeast Calgary.
Calgary police were called to the 500 block of Auburn Bay Square S.E. around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
They found bullet casings at the scene.
The victim had left the area, but turned up at a local hospital.
Police said the victim was in non-life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds.
Police have not released any other details.
