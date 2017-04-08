Shooting in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital

One man is in hospital and police are looking for suspects, after a shooting in southeast Calgary.

Calgary police were called to the 500 block of Auburn Bay Square S.E. around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

They found bullet casings at the scene.

The victim had left the area, but turned up at a local hospital.

Police said the victim was in non-life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any other details.