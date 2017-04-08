Woman in critical condition after couch falls from vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A woman is in critical condition and three others were left injured after a couch fell from a vehicle causing a collision in Pickering.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday about a crash on Hwy. 401 near Whites Road.

Police said a vehicle was travelling westbound on the 401 when a couch fell off another vehicle in front of it.

The first vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid the couch but was struck by a third vehicle.

Police said a 61-year-old woman, who was in the rear-passenger seat in the first vehicle, suffered critical injuries, and the two other occupants were taken to hospital with minor ones.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Schmidt.

The vehicle from which the couch fell has been found. Police have not said whether any charges will be laid.