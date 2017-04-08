Woman dies after suspected overdose at Uniun Nightclub, another hospitalized

A string of suspected overdoses happened overnight in the city, one of them fatal, leading police to issue a public safety alert.

At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after she had collapsed at Uniun Nightclub around King and Portland, Toronto Police. The woman was pronounced dead in hospital from a suspected overdose. Cause of death is not being confirmed at this time as investigators are awaiting the autopsy report.

While police were at the club investigating, another woman collapsed with similar symptoms.

Police also responded to three other suspected overdose cases at Rebel Nightclub near the Cherry Street and Lakeshore Boulevard area. Those patients were also taken to hospital, but are expected to survive.

Police then issued the public safety alert, believing a bad batch of drugs to be on the streets.

Officers believe the ingested drug was ecstasy, also known as MDMA or molly. Health officials say long-term effects of the drug include mental confusion, depression and/or hallucinations, as well as kidney or liver damage.