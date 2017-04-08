Former instructor at Burlington college faces sexual assault charges

Crime
Halton Police have charged a former instructor at Burlington’s Oxford College with sexual assault.

A Burlington man has been charged with sexual assault.

Halton Police say the man is a former instructor at Burlington’s Oxford College.

They add that the adult male victim is a former student.

William McTaggart, 58, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of trafficking a narcotic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Cindy Sunstrum of the Halton Regional Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-465-8979 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

