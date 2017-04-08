Crime
Man charged with harassment after posing as photographer

Police have arrested man in connection to a criminal harassment investigation which spanned over three years.

According to officials, a 29-year-old woman was approached by a man near Queen Street and Sorauren Avenue in 2014. The man told the woman he was a photographer and was interested in having her model for him. The woman later realized the man had no interest in photographing him and cut off communication with him.

Police say that between January 1, 2017 and April 4, 2017 the man showed up uninvited on a number of occasions at the woman’s home near Dowling Avenue and Queen Street. Officers also say the man fled after police were called.

Vladimir Kalashnikov, 37, was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

Global News