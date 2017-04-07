Toronto-area drug trafficking investigation leads to $418K worth of cocaine seized by police

Three people have been charged in a cocaine-trafficking investigation in the Greater Toronto Area, leading to nearly half a million dollars in drugs and a loaded firearm being seized by police.

Peel Regional Police said officers began investigating in December 2016 and arrested two men in Toronto on Tuesday.

The men allegedly had 4.2 kilograms of cocaine in their possession when they were arrested, with an estimated street value of $418,500.

Later in the day, police also executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence and arrested a woman. Police allegedly recovered a loaded 40-calibre firearm at the time of her arrest.



George Goulbourne, 38, of Mississauga has been charged with possession for the purpose (cocaine).

Abie Miller, 39, and Leon Mitchell, 56, both of Toronto, face a combined 14 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon for dangerous purpose.

Mitchell faces two additional charges including possession for the purpose (cocaine) and trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine).

Goulbourne and Mitchell were held pending a bail hearing at a Brampton court on Wednesday. Miller was released on a promise to appear in court Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Peel Major Drugs and Vice Unit at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3515, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.